Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Feb. 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 12:06 PM

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Brookstone 60, Marion County 57 (OT)

2nd Round, Region 4-A Tournament

Brookstone outlasted Marion County in a game that was not decided in regulation. Down five points with 50 seconds left, Brookstone’s Sutton Eggena was fouled on a successful shot and made the subsequent free throw. Frank Waldrep then stole the inbounds pass and quickly passed to Jamie Sheek, who hit a layup to tie the game.

Tuesday

MA

12

8

15

16

6

57

BR

4

14

17

16

9

60

MA (11-15): Rogers 22; Brown 17; Walton 14; Tullis 2; Battle 2

BR (13-13): Sutton Eggena 18; Chris Edmonds 14; Trey Lingo 9; Jamie Sheek 8; William Reaves 6; Frank Waldrep 4; Asim Ahmed 1

NEXT: BR: vs Macon County, 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylor County

