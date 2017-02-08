Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Feb. 8, 2017

HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Brookstone 60, Marion County 57 (OT)
2nd Round, Region 4-A Tournament
Brookstone outlasted Marion County in a game that was not decided in regulation. Down five points with 50 seconds left, Brookstone’s Sutton Eggena was fouled on a successful shot and made the subsequent free throw. Frank Waldrep then stole the inbounds pass and quickly passed to Jamie Sheek, who hit a layup to tie the game.
Tuesday
MA
12
8
15
16
6
57
BR
4
14
17
16
9
60
MA (11-15): Rogers 22; Brown 17; Walton 14; Tullis 2; Battle 2
BR (13-13): Sutton Eggena 18; Chris Edmonds 14; Trey Lingo 9; Jamie Sheek 8; William Reaves 6; Frank Waldrep 4; Asim Ahmed 1
NEXT: BR: vs Macon County, 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Taylor County
