Columbus State tennis to host first home matches of 2017

COLUMBUS – The nationally-ranked Columbus State University men’s and women’s tennis programs will play their first matches at the new Cooper Creek Tennis Center on Wednesday as they play host to Shorter. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We are extremely excited for Wednesday,” head coach Evan Isaacs said. “The facility is top-notch and we can’t wait for actual matches to take place and the memories that we will create.”
The Cougars and Lady Cougars will be playing on the courts officially for the first time on Wednesday. The two teams practiced there throughout the fall season and in the preseason this spring.
Wednesday will also mark the first time the Cougars and Lady Cougars have streamed their matches live online. Columbus State and CORTA partnered with PlaySight to place cameras on six courts at the new complex, complete with live-streaming capabilities to allow fans to watch the matches as they happen.
Matches can be viewed by clicking on the video link on the tennis schedule.
