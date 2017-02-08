Central track team captures three state titles

The Central track squad showed out at the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Indoor Track Championship meet over the weekend. The Red Devils took home three state titles and saw the boys’ team finish fifth in the overall standings.
Karon Delince helped deliver several of the Red Devils’ highlights. Delince said he and the other seniors had been talking about going out with a bang in their final year. He led by example, starting Friday by setting a new state record in the preliminary race of the 60-meter dash with a 6.84-second time.
Delince followed that on Saturday by winning the 60 finals race, coming in at 6.93.
“The first time I ran out, I got a perfect start and everything,” Delince said. “I think I could’ve got the complex record, too. I slipped in the finals but still managed to win the championship. It worked out for the best.”
Delince did his part in Central’s relay races as well. Delince, JaPrentiss Jones, Peter Parrish and Quentavious Dixon led for the entirety of their 4x200 relay, coming in first at 1:30.91. Delince, Tyrone Davis, Dixon and Parrish later showed out in the 4x400 relay, closing out Sunday with a state-leading time of 3:22.42.
Davis shined on his own in the 400, coming in second.
Delince said of all the accomplishments of the weekend, the relays stand out in his mind.
“I’m more like a team player, so just helping my team win those relays was the best highlight for me,” Delince said. “I could win the 60 by myself, but it’s always about the team. I love helping my brothers.”
For the girls team, the 4x200 relay team comprised of Vannessa Frank, Raylan Martin, Kinadee Kinard and Samiah Love finished sixth with a time of 1:47.10. Frank also posted a personal-best 59.68 seconds for a seventh-place finish in the 400.
Delince chalked up the team’s triumphs to following coach Charles Fortune’s lead and advice. Delince, who has signed to run track at East Tennessee State, said the past weekend is something he and his Central teammates can take with them going forward.
“We can keep building on it, bring it to the (outdoor competitions) and do the same things there, too,” Delince said.
