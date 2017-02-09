Sports

Central Arkansas beats Abilene Christian 84-73

CONWAY, Ark.

Derreck Brooks had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Thatch Unruh scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and Central Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 84-73 on Thursday night.

Jordan Howard added 19 points for the Bears (7-18, 6-6 Southland), who had an 11-3 run to lead 61-49 with 8:16 left. The Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) got no closer than 81-73 with 35 seconds left.

Central Arkansas led 37-28 at halftime, but Abilene Christian had a 15-6 opening to the second half to tie it at 43. But Unruh's 3-pointer put the Bears back in front and they never trailed in the second half.

Central Arkansas shot 52.9 percent from the field and 8 of 16 from 3-point range to win its third straight following a five-game skid.

Jalone Friday scored 18 points, Jaylen Franklin had 17 points and seven assists and Jaren Lewis added 12 points for Abilene Christian.

