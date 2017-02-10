CSU women’s tennis open home season with victory over Shorter

COLUMBUS – In the first match at the newly opened Cooper Creek Tennis Center, the eighth-ranked Columbus State University women’s tennis team defeated Shorter 7-2 Wednesday afternoon.
After spending decades playing at the Mary V. Blackmon Tennis Center on campus, the Cougars tennis programs moved a few miles down the road to the top-notch Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
“This was an important day for our programs and I couldn’t be happier to open the new facility with two wins,” said CSU head coach Evan Isaacs. “Hopefully there are many more wins that are coming here.”
CSU (2-0) won both doubles matches played. At the top spot, Camila Tobar and Saravinder Pannu took their match 8-2. It was another 8-2 win at second doubles as Giorgia Vitale and Olivera Tadijin recorded the win. Shorter (1-1) got a win at third doubles by default.
In singles action, the Lady Cougars also won all five matches that were played with Shorter getting another default win at the sixth spot. In a three-set match at No. 1 singles, Vitale walked away victorious grabbing the 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 comeback victory. At the second position, 15th-ranked Beatriz Lopez won 6-1, 6-1, Tadijin took care of business 6-1, 6-1 at third, while Saravinder Pannu picked up her first victory of the year at fifth singles 6-1, 6-1. Also picking up a win was 27th-ranked Tobar as she won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Columbus State will have more than a week off before returning to action at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 against third-ranked Lynn in Savannah.
Singles
1. Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Cassandra Wennestrom (S) 5-7, 6-3, 10-5
2. #15 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Aleksandra Durzynski (S) 6-1, 6-1
3. #27 Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Juile Rinderknech (S) 6-1, 6-0
4. Olivera Tadijin (CSU) def. Melinda Chrun (S) 6-1, 6-1
5. Saravinder Pannu (CSU) def. Monika Gredzinski (S) 6-1, 6-1
6. Martina Radinovic (S) def. No player (CSU), by default
Doubles
1. Camila Tobar/Saravinder Pannu (CSU) def. Aleksandra Durzynski/Martina Radinovic (S) 8-2
2. Giorgia Vitale/Olivera Tadijin (CSU) def. Juile Rinderknech/Cassandra Wennestrom (S) 8-2
3. Melinda Chrun/Monika Gredzinski (S) def. No player/No player (CSU), by default
