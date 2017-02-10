Kendrick graduate Kahlia Lawrence scores 1,500th point at Mercer

Former Kendrick basketball player Kahlia Lawrence reached an impressive milestone in her collegiate career on Thursday.
Lawrence scored her 1,500th career point in the Bears’ 84-53 victory over Western Carolina. Lawrence, who led all scorers with 13 points, had no idea she had reached the feat but was excited nonetheless.
“It’s pretty cool,” Lawrence told The Telegraph. “It’s a really cool accomplishment and something I’ll have to cherish forever.”
Lawrence’s stellar plays stems back to her time as a Kendrick Lady Cherokee. She set multiple school records in her three years as a starter, including most points scored in a single game, single season and career. She led Kendrick to an unblemished 29-0 record and AA state title in 2014 and was a two time-member of the All-Region, All-Bi-City and All-State first teams.
As a Mercer Bear, Lawrence has shined. The junior has started 91 games in her career and has played a pivotal role in Mercer’s 19-5 start to the 2016-2017 season. She is averaging 18.4 points per game along with 4.8 rebounds per contest.
In her time at Mercer, she has received several accolades such as Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and Southern Conference Player of the Year as well as spots on the All-Conference first team and All-Tournament first team.
Despite the personal feat, Lawrence was sure to spread the praise around for the big moment.
“I got them because of my teammates passing me the ball,” Lawrence said.
Comments