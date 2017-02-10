Mya Milner delivers game winner, Carver tops Columbus 54-53

With 12 seconds to work with in a two-point game, Carver head coach Anson Hundley knew one thing for sure: His team wasn't playing for overtime.
Hundley's Lady Tigers trailed Columbus 53-51 in the Region 1-4A championship game Friday night. After falling behind the Lady Blue Devils midway through the first half, Carver had to play catchup for the remainder of the game, leading to this huddle in the final seconds.
"We aren't supposed to win anyways, so let's go for it right now," Hundley said. "We put our shooters in, and I said, 'Whichever one of y'all see it, take it.'"
Mya Milner followed Hundley's advice.
With three seconds left, Milner released a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Milner's aim proved true, giving Carver an improbable 54-53 victory.
Milner finished with 12 points and took home the game's Most Valuable Player honors.
"That's the Mya Milner we've been looking for all year," Hundley said. "She showed up in a big game in a big way."
The win ended what was a tough matchup for the Lady Tigers.
For the better part of the game, the Lady Blue Devils' dominated thanks to bigs Tatyana Wyatt and Ariyah Copeland. The duo brought down rebound after rebound and fed Columbus' lead with second-chance points.
The numbers afterward reflect their importance. Wyatt ended with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Copeland finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.
But their role in the final quarter was limited. Carver (22-4) outworked Columbus (20-5) and outmaneuvered them in the comeback attempt, leading to the late-second rally that sent a shock through the Carver crowd.
"The main thing was we kept pushing and doing our best to wear them down," Hundley said. "I think toward the end they got a little tired and we just had to dig deep and find a way to keep running."
The victory was an effort Hundley felt spoke volumes about his team. Columbus seemed in control for most of the game, but as the minutes ticked down, it became clear that Carver had a fighting chance.
That fight was finished by Milner's perfect shot, sending Carver to the state tournament as region champs.
"They can do anything, man," Hundley said. "They can figure out a way, and they get it done. (Winning the region tournament) was a goal we had at the beginning of the year, and they figured out a way to get it."
