February 11, 2017 9:35 PM

Wright-Foreman scores 20-plus in 7th straight, Hofstra wins

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Justin Wright-Foreman made three 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Hofstra beat Northeastern 74-64 on Saturday.

It was Wright-Foreman's seventh straight 20-plus game.

Wright-Foreman hit an open 3-pointer from the wing after a cross-court pass from Deron Powers for a 60-58 lead, and the 6-foot guard soared for a dunk with 3:09 left to give the Pride a 66-60 advantage.

Wright-Foreman was 7 of 11 from the floor and 8 of 10 at the line. Brian Bernardi added three 3s and 17 points for Hofstra (13-14, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association) while Eli Pemberton had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Hofstra trailed 35-33 at halftime and took its first lead of the second half, 45-44, on Pemberton's 3-pointer with 14:20 to go.

T.J. Williams led Northeastern (14-12, 7-7) with 21 points and Alex Murphy had 13 points and seven rebounds.

