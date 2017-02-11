Murphy's 1st of season wins it for Coyotes in OT vs. Pens

Connor Murphy's first goal of the season came with 21.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Arizona Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
Murphy's winner came after the Penguins overcame a 3-1 deficit inside of 5 1/2 minutes left to play in regulation. Josh Archibald's short-handed goal at 14:38 made it 3-2, and Phil Kessel put in a deflected shot from Kris Letang with 14.2 seconds to play to force overtime.
Martin Hanzal scored twice and Tobias Rieder added another goal for Arizona.
The Coyotes had to survive a two-goal night from Archibald, who was called up from the AHL on Friday. Archibald's late goal came on an error in stick-handling near the net by Coyotes goalie Mike Smith. The Penguins had an extra attacker on the ice for the tying goal.
