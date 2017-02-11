Sports

February 11, 2017 11:13 PM

Mack has career night, TTU gives Belmont 1st league loss

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Kajon Mack had career highs in points (24) and rebounds (12) as Tennessee Tech dropped Belmont 83-70 on Saturday night to give the Bruins their only Ohio Valley Conference blemish this season.

Mack was 8 of 11 from the floor. Curtis Phillips added a career-best 19 points and Stephaun Adams had a career-high 11 for Tennessee Tech (11-17, 7-6).

Belmont (18-5, 12-1), which had won 14 consecutive games, last led at the 11:06 mark of the second half. Aleksa Jugovic drilled a 3-pointer to take a 50-48 lead. Mack made five straight for a 55-48 advantage.

Belmont's Evan Bradds, who finished with 16 points, hit a jumper to close to 72-63 with 2:37 remaining. The Golden Eagles stretched the lead back to double digits and coasted home.

Tech was 27 of 53 (51 percent) from the floor, while holding Belmont to 23-of-61 (38 percent) shooting.

Nick Smith added 13 points for the Bruins.

