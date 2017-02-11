Durant leads Warriors to win in return to Oklahoma City

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance