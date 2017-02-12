Panik scores twice and Blackhawks roll over Oilers 5-1

Richard Panik scored twice and set up another goal and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.
Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks, who had lost three in a row before their recent run.
Patrick Maroon scored for the Oilers, who have lost four of five.
Scott Darling made 30 saves for Chicago. Cam Talbot started in goal for Edmonton and allowed four goals on 20 shots before being relieved by Laurent Brossoit.
Edmonton started the scoring 4:01 into the opening period when Connor McDavid deftly stole a puck from defender Niklas Hjalmarsson and sent a backhand pass in front to Maroon, who beat Darling for his 19th goal of the season.
The Blackhawks scored less than two minutes later when Panik walked in from the point to take a pass and blasted a shot past Talbot.
Chicago surged ahead midway through the first with a power-play goal as Kane was able to bank a shot off Talbot's skate from behind the net during a scramble in front for his 19th of the year.
The Hawks made it 3-1 before the nine-minute mark of the second period when Edmonton's Oscar Klefbom had a chance to clear but instead put it right on van Riemsdyk's stick, and he beat Talbot high to the glove side.
Chicago scored another power-play goal late in the second period, when Panik swatted in a rebound during another scramble for his 14th of the season.
Brossoit came in to replace Talbot for the third.
Anisimov battled hard in front of the net to add another goal, his 20th, with four minutes left in the third.
NOTES: The Oilers were returning from their five-day break, while it was the last game for the Blackhawks before starting theirs. ... It was the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The Oilers won the previous game at home on Nov. 21, when Talbot recorded a shutout in a 5-0 victory.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Are off until Feb. 18, when they host Edmonton.
Oilers: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.
