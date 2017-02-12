Dzeko does it all: Misses penalty, hits crossbar then scores

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach Pause

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

7:38 Job Spotlight with artist Larissa Fogelman

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

0:52 Friends bring passion,diverse menu, and "Zeal" to new Columbus restaurant

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze