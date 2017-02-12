Top 25 Rewind: Poll to choose Gonzaga or Villanova at No. 1

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach Pause

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting