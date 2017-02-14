NBA Capsules

Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night.
The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.
Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.
SPURS 110, PACERS 106
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and San Antonio clinched its NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a victory over Indiana.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan's retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.
Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight — three on their home court.
George's 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut it to 107-104, but the Spurs closed it out at the free-throw line.
CELTICS 111, MAVERICKS 98
DALLAS (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and eight assists, backcourt mate Marcus Smart added 19 points against his hometown team and Boston beat Dallas.
Kelly Olynyk scored seven of his 15 points during a 12-2 run that started with the Celtics leading by one in the fourth quarter as the Atlantic Division leaders won for the 10th time in 11 games. Boston pulled within two games of Cleveland atop the Eastern Conference.
Rookie Yogi Ferrell had 20 points for the Mavericks, who came in with three wins over division leaders in the past two weeks after spending the first three months at or near the bottom of the West.
WIZARDS 120, THUNDER 98
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat down for good midway through the third quarter while Oklahoma City was in the midst of missing 24 consecutive shots, and Bradley Beal and John Wall carried Washington to a stunningly lopsided victory.
Westbrook entered the game leading the NBA in scoring average at 31.2 and third in assists at 10.2 per game, along with a total of 26 triple-doubles, but he finished with only 17 points — equaling his second-lowest total of the season — on 5-for-19 shooting. He had four assists and four rebounds.
Westbrook missed nine field-goal attempts in a row during that eye-opening, team-wide drought when the Thunder were being outscored 32-5 from late in the second quarter to late in the third.
Beal scored 22 points, making 6 of 7 3-point tries. Wall, who sat out practice Sunday with a sprained left ankle, had 15 points and 14 assists.
CLIPPERS 88, JAZZ 72
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Los Angeles rolled over Utah.
The Clippers controlled the game for all but a short stretch of the first quarter while the Jazz had a horrific shooting night. DeAndre Jordan brought the energy early, then Austin Rivers got hot in the second quarter before Griffin had a dominant 12-point third quarter.
Jordan finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Rivers had 15 points.
Utah shot 33 percent from the field and 20.8 from 3-point range — both season lows. The Clippers led by 28 in the third quarter following a 19-4 run.
Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Utah.
HAWKS 109, TRAIL BLAZERS 104, OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) __ Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dennis Schroder added 22 and Atlanta scored the final 12 points of overtime to beat Portland.
Dwight Howard added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks, who won their fifth straight against the Blazers. Paul Millsap made the tying basket as time expired in regulation.
CJ McCollum had 26 points for the Blazers, who traded starting center Mason Plumlee to Denver a day earlier. Damian Lillard added 21.
MAGIC 116, HEAT 107
MIAMI (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Elfrid Payton added 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Miami to snap a four-game losing streak.
Serge Ibaka scored 17 points and Nik Vucevic finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando, which swept two games in Miami for the first time since 2007-08.
Fournier scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with about a minute left to put Orlando up by six.
Dion Waiters returned from a sprained ankle and scored 23 points for Miami, whose eight-game home winning streak was snapped. Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat, who have lost two straight following a 13-game winning streak.
James Johnson scored 15 points and Hassan Whiteside grabbed 19 rebounds for the Heat, who were outrebounded 52-37.
76ERS 105, HORNETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dario Saric had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Philadelphia beat slumping Charlotte for its third straight win.
Charlotte guard Nic Batum failed to make good on his guarantee that the Hornets would beat the 76ers. He had 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, but the Hornets lost for the 10th time in 11 games.
Perhaps desperate to snap his team out of its losing ways, Batum told the Charlotte Observer after Saturday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that he was guaranteeing a win against Philadelphia.
Robert Covington had 17 points for the 76ers. T.J. McConnell added 14 points and seven assists.
Kemba Walker scored 29 points for the Hornets, who lost to the 76ers for the second time this season.
GRIZZLIES 112, NETS 103
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Memphis beat hapless Brooklyn.
Brandan Wright added 17 points and Vince Carter had 14 as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games.
Brook Lopez and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 17 points as the Nets lost their 13th straight overall and 15th straight at home to set a new franchise record for futility.
The Nets trimmed the Grizzlies' 16-point lead to 99-92 on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's dunk with 3:55 left. However, Conley scored Memphis' next nine points to clinch the victory.
PELICANS 110, SUNS 108
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Davis scored six consecutive points, the last two the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and New Orleans escaped with a victory over Phoenix.
The Suns missed three shots close to the basket in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.
Davis scored 24 points, four below his season average. Jrue Holiday added 18, and Tyreke Evans and E'Twaun Moore had 15 apiece for the Pelicans, playing a night after a loss in Sacramento.
Bledsoe scored 37, the last on a 3-pointer that put the Suns ahead 108-107 with 1:12 to go.
New Orleans won the exceedingly close season series 3-1. Two games were one-pointers in overtime, the other a five-point Pelicans win.
BUCKS 102, PISTONS 89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and Milwaukee beat Detroit, winning its first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt.
The Bucks led by 22 at one point and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half. It was a confidence-building outing for a team adjusting to life again without Parker, the 20 point-a-game scorer who tore his left ACL last week for the second time in three seasons.
Beasley's energy gave the Bucks a boost. Starting now with Parker out, the veteran sliced through traffic for layups and hit mid-range jumpers. Monroe, the active 6-foot-11 center, wheeled in the lane for baskets and boards.
Marcus Morris led Detroit with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Comments