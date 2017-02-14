CSU men’s golf team finishes 11th at Matlock Classic

LAKELAND, Fla. – The 21st-ranked Columbus State University men's golf team shot an even-par 288 in the final round of the Matlock Collegiate Classic Tuesday. The tournament was played at Lone Palm Golf Club in Lakeland, Fla.
The Cougars ended the tournament in 11th place with a three-round score of 873. Top-ranked West Florida won the tournament by 18 strokes with a team score of 830.
Columbus State had two players stay in the red throughout the final round. K.J. Lee shot a two-under 70 to pace the Cougars Tuesday. It was the best round of the junior's career as he finished the tournament tied for 31st shooting a two-over 218.
Philipp Matlari saved his best round of the week for the last as he shot a one-under 71. He finished the tournament also tied for 31st with a two-over 218.
Brothers Gideon and Duncan van Der Vyver were the final team scorers for Columbus State. Duncan shot a one-over 73, while Gideon finished two-over on the day. Both ended the tournament with a three-round score of 224 and in 47th place.
Cole Cruickshank had the Cougar's drop score on Tuesday. The freshman shot a four-over 75 to finish the tournament tied with his teammates Lee and Matlari in 31st.
Columbus State will take a few weeks off before competing in the Panther Invitational at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.
Comments