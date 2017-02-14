Maten has 24 points as Georgia tops Mississippi State 79-72

2:07 Heading to Recorder's Court soon? You'll want to watch this first Pause

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:43 Saad Ahmed Talks About The Crowne Hookah Restaurant And Lounge On Broadway

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:53 Motorists traveling this busy road asked to bring patience and alertness to their daily commute

3:39 Mary Lynne Cumiskey reflects on Brookstone tennis complex opening

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk