Columbus’ Chad Mathis after 0-2 start: ‘This is not what we do’

Columbus head baseball coach Chad Mathis made it clear the numbers spoke for themselves in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Northgate.
Columbus players registered two hits in their second loss of the 2017 season. The team’s quality at-bat percentage was 24 percent; The Blue Devils team goal for a given game is 60 percent.
The 0-2 start is far from Columbus’ norm, and Mathis was visibly frustrated as a result.
While tallying up the final statistics in the dugout after the loss, Mathis emphasized the team’s latest performance did not sit well with him at all.
“This is not what we do,” Mathis said. “It’s not the standard here, and I’m not accepting anything less.”
The Blue Devils had trouble getting anyone on base for most of Wednesday’s loss. Northgate starter Nicholas Kempf allowed two Blue Devils reach first base in his four innings of work, each coming via error.
Columbus only truly mounted threats after Kempf’s exit. Third baseman Jonathan Brand scored on an error in the sixth, then Will Ferrell delivered a sacrifice fly in the seventh that brought home Clayton Duncan.
The Blue Devils had two men on base after Ferrell’s sacrifice fly but could not score either player.
“The important thing was in the late innings that we got two runners on, but we only scored one run off of that,” Mathis said. “I’m just frustrated. This is the first time we’ve been 0-2 in a long time.”
While the offensive performance left much to be desired, Mathis was complimentary of the team’s pitching, saying the work of starter Trent Grantham and reliever Harrison Richards was solid.
“With pitching, I thought we did a good job,” Mathis said. “We had eight (strikeouts) and three walks.”
However, the rest of the afternoon was something Mathis said was not Columbus baseball.
With a game Saturday against Colquitt County, Mathis made it clear he intends for things to change in a hurry.
“We have a lot of work to do in the next two days,” Mathis said. “Last night we didn’t finish (against Woodward Academy), and today we didn’t finish and we didn’t respond when we needed to. Early in the season doesn’t justify who we are yet.”
