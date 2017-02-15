NBA Capsules

LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled into the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games, 113-104 over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.
Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter — Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s — as the NBA champions improved to 7-1 in February following a drama-and-distraction filled January.
Glenn Robinson III scored 17 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.
SPURS 107, MAGIC 79
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 22, leading San Antonio past short-handed Orlando.
San Antonio's frontcourt took advantage of a Magic team that was down a key player after newly acquired swingman Terrence Ross was unable to suit up because Serge Ibaka did not complete his physical in Toronto time. The Magic sent Ibaka to Toronto for Ross and a first-round draft pick Tuesday.
