Ingram's big second half help Alabama beat Missouri, 57-54

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal Pause

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council