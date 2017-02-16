Sports

February 16, 2017 7:58 PM

No. 2 seed Cuevas loses in Buenos Aires 2nd round

The Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Second-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay was knocked out of the Argentina Open's second round on Thursday, losing to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Dolgopolov won their only previous tour-level meeting in 2014 in Buenos Aires, and Cuevas had reached the quarterfinals in the last two years.

No. 3-seeded David Ferrer of Spain was also eliminated in the second round, losing to Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-4, 6-2. Ferrer won three straight Buenos Aires titles from 2012-14.

Top-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan reached the quarterfinals with a victory on Wednesday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

View more video

Sports Videos