Columbus area basketball teams begin playoff runs this weekend

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute Pause

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017