Colorado 4A High School Wrestling Preliminary Results

DENVER (AP) - Team results from the preliminaries at the Colorado Class 4A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
CLASS 4A
Team Scores — 1. Pueblo County 36.0; 2. Pueblo East 29.0; 3. Greeley Central 27.5; 4. Cheyenne Mountain 25.0; 5. Windsor 20.5; 6. Canon City 17.5; 7. Discovery Canyon 17.0; 8. Mountain View 16.0; 9. Pueblo West 15.0; 10. Palisade 13.5; 11. Central G.J. 13.0; 12. Erie 12.0; 12. Glenwood Springs 12.0; 14. Mesa Ridge 9.5; 15. Air Academy 8.0; 15. Valor Christian 8.0; 17. Mead 7.5; 17. Pine Creek 7.5; 19. Longmont 7.0; 20. Loveland 6.0; 20. Pueblo South 6.0 20. Thompson Valley 6.0 23. Frederick 4.0 23. Mitchell 4.0 23. Niwot 4.0 23. Roosevelt 4.0 23. Sand Creek 4.0; 23. Vista Ridge 4.0; 29. Ft. Morgan 3.5; 30. Vista Peak 3.0; 31. Golden 2.0; 31. J.F. Kennedy 2.0; 31. Lewis-Palmer 2.0 31. Montrose 2.031. Pueblo Centennial 2.031. Silver Creek 2.037. Abraham Lincoln 0.037. Arvada 0.037. Battle Mountain 0.037. Evergreen 0.037. Falcon 0.037. Liberty 0.037. Northridge 0.037. Palmer Ridge 0.0; 37. Sierra 0.0; 37. Skyline 0.0; 37. Thomas Jefferson 0.0; 37. Wheat Ridge 0.0; 37. Widefield 0.0
Comments