By the numbers, here's a look at NBA All-Star weekend

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

0:54 Muscogee County teacher explains impact of Harvard Fellowship

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer.