CSU head coach Anita Howard’s drive on full display this season

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

1:51 Blind spelling bee champion explains how he did it

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people