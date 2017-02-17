Wozniacki to face Pliskova in rain-delayed Qatar Open final

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so Pause

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lat to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

4:17 Sheryl Green - MCSD Teacher of the Year 2015

7:31 Stefan Lawrence - Teacher of the year 2016

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold