Conrad leads W. Michigan over North Dakota 4-2

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so Pause

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

4:17 Sheryl Green - MCSD Teacher of the Year 2015