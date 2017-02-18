BC-CO--WRE-Colo 4A HS Wrestling Semifinal Results

Team results following Friday's semifinals of the Colorado Class 4A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 4A
Team Scores — 1. Pueblo County 183.0; 2. Cheyenne Mountain 88.0; 3. Pueblo East 80.0; 4. Greeley Central 74.5; 5. Windsor 70.5; 6. Pueblo West 63.0; 7. Mesa Ridge 57.5; 8. Glenwood Springs 50.0; 9. Discovery Canyon 48.5; 10. Canon City 47.5; 11. Central G.J. 46.0; 12. Pine Creek 44.0; 13. Pueblo South 31.0; 14. Longmont 29.0; 15. Valor Christian 27.0; 16.Mountain View 25.0; 16. Niwot 25.0; 18. Palisade 24.5; 19. Erie 24.0; 20. Sand Creek 20.0 21. Thompson Valley 19.0; 22. Mead 18.0; 23. Air Academy 15.0; 24. Loveland 14.0; 25. Pueblo Centennial 10.0; 26. Ft. Morgan 8.5; 27. Silver Creek 8.0; 28. Vista Ridge 7.0; 29. Falcon 6.0; 29. Vista Peak 6.0; 29. Widefield 6.0; 32. Mitchell 5.0; 32. Montrose 5.0; 32. Roosevelt 5.0; 32. Skyline 5.0; 36. Arvada 4.0; 36. Frederick 4.0; 36. Palmer Ridge 4.0; 39. Abraham Lincoln 3.5; 39. Thomas Jefferson 3.5; 41. Battle Mountain 3.0; 41.Lewis-Palmer 3.0; 43. Golden 2.0; 43. J.F. Kennedy 2.0; 43. Sierra 2.0; 46. Evergreen 0.0; 46. Liberty 0.0; 46. Northridge 0.0; 46. Wheat Ridge 0.0
