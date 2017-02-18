BC-CO--WRE-Colo 5A HS Wrestling Semifinal Results

Team results following Friday's semifinals of the Colorado Class 5A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 5A
Team Scores — 1. Pomona 148.5; 2. Grand Junction 103.5; 3. Brighton 81.5; 4. Poudre 78.0; 5. Coronado 74.5; 6. Cherokee Trail 72.0; 7. Ponderosa 66.5; 8. Castle View 60.0; 9. Grandview 51.5; 10. Rocky Mountain 41.5; 11. Arvada West 39.5; 12. Monarch 39.0; 13. Broomfield 37.0; 14. Adams City 34.0; 14. Lakewood 34.0; 16. Mountain Vista 26.5; 17. Legacy 25.0; 18. Doherty 20.0; 19. Prairie View 19.0; 20. Fossil Ridge 16.0; 21. Douglas County 12.0; 21. Fruita Monument 12.0; 23. Thunder Ridge 11.0; 24. Mountain Range 9.0; 24.Rampart 9.0; 26. Overland 8.5; 27. Palmer 8.0; 28. Cherry Creek 7.0; 28. Fairview 7.0; 28. Fort Collins 7.0; 28. Fountain Ft. Carson 7.0; 28. Legend 7.0; 28. Smoky Hill 7.0; 34. Arapahoe 6.0; 34. Northglenn 6.0; 36. Greeley West 5.0; 36. Rangeview 5.0; 38. Bear Creek 4.0; 38. Chaparral 4.0; 38. Regis 4.0; 41. Chatfield 3.0; 41. Denver East 3.0; 41. Hinkley 3.0; 44. Gateway 2.0; 45. Centaurus 1.0; 45. Denver South 1.0; 47. Aurora Central 0.0; 47. Boulder 0.0; 47. Columbine 0.0; 47. Eaglecrest 0.0; 47. Heritage 0.0; 47. Highlands Ranch 0.0; 47. Horizon 0.0; 47. Thornton 0.0
