Student dies after collapsing at FIU campus

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so Pause

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

4:40 War correspondent Joe Galloway remembers his best friend and "blood brother," Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, during memorial services for retired soldier at the National Infantry Museum. Moore commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. The two men wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:37 7th Cavalry soldiers perform the flag-folding ceremony to lay to rest retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting