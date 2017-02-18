Why can’t this year’s surprise team be the Braves?

4:40

War correspondent Joe Galloway remembers his best friend and "blood brother," Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, during memorial services for retired soldier at the National Infantry Museum. Moore commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. The two men wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."