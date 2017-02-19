BC-CO--WRE-Colo 5A HS Wrestling Final Results

Team results following Saturday's finals of the Colorado Class 5A state high school wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center:
CLASS 5A
Team Scores — 1. Pomona 192.5; 2. Grand Junction 141.5; 3. Brighton 124.5; 4. Poudre 102.0; 5. Castle View 79.0; 6. Coronado 78.5; 7. Grandview 77.0; 8. Cherokee Trail 72.0; 9. Ponderosa 70.5; 10. Adams City 70.0; 11. Monarch 63.0; 12. Arvada West 54.5; 13. Broomfield 50.0; 14. Rocky Mountain 49.5; 15. Lakewood 45.0; 16. Legacy 39.0; 17. Mountain Vista 34.5; 18. Doherty 31.0; 19. Prairie View 30.0; 20. Fruita Monument 23.0; 21. Overland 20.5; 22. Thunder Ridge 19.0; 23. Mountain Range 17.0; 24. Fossil Ridge 16.0; 25. Rampart 15.0; 26. Fountain Ft. Carson 14.0; 26. Palmer 14.0; 28. Douglas County 12.0; 29. Cherry Creek 11.0; 30. Fairview 9.0; 31. Fort Collins 7.0; 31. Legend 7.0; 31. Smoky Hill 7.0; 34. Arapahoe 6.0; 34. Northglenn 6.0; 36. Greeley West 5.0; 36. Rangeview 5.0; 38. Bear Creek 4.0; 38. Chaparral 4.0; 38. Regis 4.0; 41. Chatfield 3.0; 41. Denver East 3.0; 41. Hinkley 3.0; 44. Gateway 2.0; 45. Centaurus 1.0; 45. Denver South 1.0; 47. Aurora Central 0.0; 47. Boulder 0.0; 47. Columbine 0.0; 47. Eaglecrest 0.0; 47. Heritage 0.0; 47. Highlands Ranch 0.0; 47. Horizon 0.0; 47. Thornton 0.0
