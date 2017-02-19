Up in arms: Baseball coaches offer feedback on pitch count rules

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association Pause

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:30 Jonathan Norton talks about his career change and Wynnbrook Christian School

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:40 War correspondent Joe Galloway remembers his best friend and "blood brother," Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, 94, during memorial services for retired soldier at the National Infantry Museum. Moore commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965. The two men wrote the book "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young" based on the battle, and in 2002 Mel Gibson portrayed Moore in the film "We Were Soldiers."