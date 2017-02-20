Calvary Christian’s Jonathan Brown signs with LaGrange College

Calvary Christian’s Jonathan “Jon Jon” Brown finalized his college plans on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play baseball at LaGrange College. Brown made it official with a ceremony at Calvary Christian on Wednesday that featured family, friends and coaches.
Brown has filled a number of roles as a Knight, making appearances at shortstop, second base and pitcher. A two-year captain with the team, Brown entered the 2017 season with a .357 career batting average, 86 hits, 46 RBIs and 46 stolen bases.
On the mound, Brown holds a 4-1 record with 2.20 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 ⅔ innings of work. He threw a no-hitter in the Knights’ 12-2 victory over Ezekiel Academy on April 9.
As a result for his efforts, Brown has received several accolades. He was selected to the GICAA All-Region Team following the 2016 season. He was selected as Calvary’s defensive player of the year in the past two seasons and was given the team’s Golden Spikes Award in 2016.
"Jon Jon has been one of the driving forces behind the success we have experienced as a baseball program over the last three seasons,” Calvary Christian head coach Steve Smith said. “He has the unique combination of a great work ethic, leadership and talent. He has had a huge impact on our team offensively, defensively, as a pitcher and just as a great teammate.”
With a spot as a Panther now secure, Brown has started his senior season in strong fashion for the Knights.
In his first four games, he has a team-high .538 batting average with two doubles and four RBIs. He has pitched in two of Calvary Christian’s four games, posting a 1-0 record with no earned runs and 13 strikeouts in 5 innings.
Smith anticipates even more good things to come from Brown going forward.
“I am excited to see Jon get one step closer to achieving his goal of playing college baseball next season,” Smith said. “I am looking forward to watching Jon for one last season as a Cavalry Knight in our mission to bring home a state championship."
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill
