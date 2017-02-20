Sports

February 20, 2017 10:44 PM

Morgan State overtakes Delaware State for 65-54 win

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Phillip Carr scored 16 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Morgan State past Delaware State for a 65-52 win Monday night.

Tiwian Kendley added 12 points for Morgan State, which shot just 43 percent from the field but controlled the boards 43-26. Carr was 4 for 10 from field but missed just two of his 10 free throw attempts.

The Bears (12-14, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) broke it open late in the second half with a 17-2 run bookended with free throws from Carr to make it 62-48 with 2:15 to play as two Delaware State bigs, DeVaughn Mallory and Demola Onifade, fouled out.

Antonio Gillespie later sealed it with a 3-pointer that made it 65-50 and the Hornets (9-20, 6-8) got two layups in the final 34 seconds to cap the scoring.

Devin Morgan led Delaware State with 11 points.

