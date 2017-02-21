Hardaway, Columbus track and field athletes stand out in dual meet

The track and field athletes from Hardaway and Columbus showed off their abilities in a dual meet at Hardaway on Saturday.
Hardaway ended the competition with 16 victories in 25 events. The two schools only competed directly against each in other in 21 events.
Jozalyn Albright was among the top athletes, coming in first in the 200- and 400-meter dash. She was also on the the Lady Hawks’ 400 relay “A” team that finished first at 53.78 to top the school’s “B” team.
For the Hawks, Korraye Russ also performed notably well, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 run while also contributing to the victorious 1,600 relay squad.
Tredris Stanley and Courtland Dixon also won two individual events for Hardaway. Stanley came out on top in the 400 and 800. Dixon, meanwhile, was victorious in the 110 and 300 hurdles with postings of 17.30 and 42.05 seconds, respectively.
On the Columbus side, Tiondra Grant made the most of her attempts in the shot put and discus throw, winning both events.
Heaven Allen joined Grant as the only Columbus athletes who won more than one individual event. Allen posted a time of 2:48.24 in a first-place finish in the 800 run. She also excelled in the 1,600 run, winning that race by just over two seconds.
One of the tightest events of the day came in the girls 100 dash finals. Both Hardaway’s Camryn Bryan and Columbus’ Ceylani Rembert finished with times of 13.69, with Bryan declared the victor.
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @JordanDavisHill
Comments