Jok scores 35 points; Iowa beats Indiana in OT 96-90

2:04 United Way surpasses its 2016 goal with more than $7 million raised Pause

3:13 Broadcasting pioneer receives Legacy Leadership Award

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

0:56 McMaster: "In the army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man."

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son