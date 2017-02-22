Michigan beats Rutgers 68-64 behind Wilson's double-double

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population Pause

1:56 City Manager Isaiah Hugley talks about pipe corrosion at Government Center on 10th Street

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

2:48 Climate change basics

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality