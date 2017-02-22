Russell scores in 3rd to lift Oilers over Panthers, 4-3

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population Pause

1:56 City Manager Isaiah Hugley talks about pipe corrosion at Government Center on 10th Street

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

2:48 Climate change basics

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

3:26 Holocaust Survivor Speaks At CSU

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:42 Malinda Shamburger talks about Valley Interfaith Promise and VIP Bed Race