Man arrested in Missouri after 1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding two others at a crowded bar in suburban Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2ma6jVj ) reports that the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday as people watched the Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins Bar and Grill in southern Olathe, Kansas. Emergency medical treatment was provided to all three victims, and one later died at a hospital.
Olathe police said in a statement that the suspect was taken into custody around 12:40 a.m. Thursday about 80 miles away in Clinton, Missouri.
The name of the suspect and the victims weren't immediately released.
After the shooting, a helicopter was used to search for the suspect, while police told residents in the area to shelter in place.
