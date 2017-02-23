Mariah Igus helps Carver top Chapel Hill, advance to quarterfinals

Drama is typical come basketball playoff time, but Carver’s Mariah Igus made sure there was next to none for her squad on Friday.
Igus proved nearly unstoppable for the Lady Tigers in their 72-60 victory over Chapel Hill. She was the driving force in Carver’s attack in the first half, scoring 22 of her game-high 25 points.
Her performance was monumental in the Lady Tigers’ maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the evening.
“Mariah does an excellent job of getting us those points we need, especially when we’re flat or if we’re not getting what we want out of our offense,” Carver head coach Anson Hundley said. “She’s just a great shooter. Our team ran the sets and the things that we need to do, and Mariah just gave them that spark early.”
As Igus delivered on offense, the entire Lady Tigers’ squad came through on defense.
The Lady Tigers’ press defense gave Chapel Hill fits from the start, allowing Carver to jump out to a 17-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
Chapel Hill briefly closed the gap in the second quarter, but the Carver defense quickly regained its form and never looked back.
“Defense is what we hang our hat on,” Hundley said. “We’re a small team, so big people are always going to hurt us. We’ve got to make folks run. I think we did a good job of showing everything we do and making them work hard for every shot.”
Igus nailed shot after shot, but she wasn’t the only major contributor for Carver.
Alycia Reese thwarted Chapel Hill’s defense repeatedly, giving Carver a one-two punch the Lady Panthers could not handle. Reese finished with 19 points.
With another victory to their credit, the Lady Tigers advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Hundley said his message to his team is to stick with the game-by-game approach that they’ve taken throughout the season.
“Just keep doing what we do,” Hundley said. “Nothing’s going to change. It’s got us this far, so we’ll see if it can get us another win.”
