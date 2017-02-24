Columbus State women’s tennis team tops Dallas Baptist

COLUMBUS – Beginning a busy weekend, the eighth-ranked Columbus State University women’s tennis swept 40th-ranked Dallas Baptist 9-0 Friday. The nonconference match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.
“I thought we played really well today,” said head coach Evan Isaacs. “We played strong in doubles and it’s always important to get off on the right foot.”
The Lady Cougars (4-1) dominated first and second doubles. At the top spot, Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez flew by their opponents 8-2. Camila Tobar and Giorgia Vitale were even better at second doubles winning 8-1. In the tightest match of the day, Saravinder Pannu and Kirsa Utech edged by 9-8 to cap off the sweep.
In singles action, Columbus State picked up all six wins in straight sets. No Lady Cougar was in trouble as Vitale won first singles 6-2, 6-4, while Utech took second singles 6-0, 6-1. At the third spot, 15th-ranked Lopez won 6-3, 6-0 with 27th-ranked Tobar dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Completing play, 33rd-ranked Leon won 6-2, 6-4 at fifth singles, while Pannu raced away with 6-3, 6-3 win at the sixth position.
Columbus State will be back in action on Saturday taking on Young Harris at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center. The match will begin at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Ana Marija Banic 6-2, 6-4
2. Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Lacey Sprinkel 6-0, 6-1
3. #15 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Mikayla Rinker 6-3, 6-0
4. #27 Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Liz Slaughter 6-0, 6-1
5. #33 Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Skylar McDonald 6-2, 6-4
6. Saravinder Pannu (CSU) def. Bianca Tijerina 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
1. Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Ana Marija Banic/Lacey Sprinkel 8-2
2. Camila Tobar/Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Liz Slaughter/Mikayla Rinker 8-1
3. Saravinder Pannu/Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Skylar McDonald/Bianca Tijerina 9-8
