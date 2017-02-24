Kendell Williams wins 3rd straight pentathlon at SEC indoor

Georgia senior Kendell Williams became the first to win three straight Southeastern Conference pentathlons Friday on the first day of the league's indoor track and field championships.
Williams won with 4,686 points, just missing her own record of 4,703. The 2016 Olympian and three-time NCAA indoor champ in the event took first in the 60-meter hurdles, the long jump and the high jump at Vanderbilt.
Georgia leads the team competition with 30 points followed by Arkansas (27), Kentucky (23), Alabama (21) and Florida (18). The Arkansas women lead with 48 1/2 points, followed by Georgia (25), Mississippi (24 1/2), Kentucky (23) and Alabama (22).
The Arkansas men qualified eight for Saturday's finals in running events with LSU advancing seven and Auburn, Mississippi and Texas A&M each have six. LSU leads all women with 14 advancing from Friday's preliminaries followed by Arkansas (eight) and Texas A&M (six).
