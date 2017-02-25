Van Avermaet wins Het Nieuwsblad

1:30 Man celebrates quarter century of work at Burger King Pause

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

4:30 Here is a preview of a few of the shows coming to the Springer Opera House stage

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:42 Malinda Shamburger talks about Valley Interfaith Promise and VIP Bed Race

1:48 Artist Michael Sims creates a mural outside of his new studio