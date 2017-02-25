WADA: Hard to secure bans for many Russians in doping cases

The World Anti-Doping Agency says there "simply may not be sufficient evidence" to secure bans for many of the Russian athletes implicated in an alleged state-backed doping scheme.
WADA investigator Richard McLaren reported in December that more than 1,000 Russian athletes may have benefited from a cover-up which allegedly included tampering with samples given by 12 medalists at the Sochi Olympics.
It's proving hard to turn McLaren's report, much of it based on records leaked by a former Russian drug-test laboratory head, into watertight cases against individuals.
WADA says the destruction of more than 1,000 samples in a Moscow laboratory and a lack of Russian co-operation mean "there simply may not be sufficient evidence required to sanction ... some of the individual athletes identified in the report."
WADA doesn't say how many cases are affected.
