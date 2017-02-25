Sports

February 25, 2017 8:21 PM

Boca Raton beats Miami Ferguson 45-42 for class 9A title

The Associated Press
LAKELAND, Fla.

Audrey Ramsey hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Boca Raton to a 45-42 win against Miami Ferguson in the Florida Class 9A girls basketball championship game Saturday.

Boca Raton (25-6) tied the game at 42-all on a jump shot from Ramsey with a minute remaining in regulation. After Ferguson turned it over on its possession, Boca Raton set up a play for Hannah Pratt, who missed a short jumper but tied up Sheslanie Laureano for a loose ball with the possession arrow going to Boca Raton with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Ramsey took the inbounds pass and sank a turnaround jumper from 25 feet as the buzzer sounded.

Ferguson (25-8) led 19-12 in the second period but the Bobcats fought back to take a 25-24 halftime lead. The Falcons went on a 6-0 midway through the fourth period to take a 42-40 lead with 2:10 remaining.

Rachel Levy led Boca Raton with 13 points and 14 rebounds while Ramsey had 10 points. Laureano had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

View more video

Sports Videos