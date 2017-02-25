Sports

February 25, 2017 9:58 PM

Georgia St. still in title hunt with 71-54 win over UALR

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Devin Mitchell scored 16 points and D'Marcus Simonds added 10 and Georgia State pulled away from Arkansas-Little Rock in the second half for a 71-54 win on Saturday night.

The Panthers entered the game tied for third place, and a game and a half back out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings. The top four teams earn a bye in the first round of the conference tournament.

Georgia State (18-10, 11-5) led 31-30 at intermission, and after the break, Jeremy Hollowell hit a 3 and Malik Benlevi had a 3-point play off a layup. Kemy Osse later made a 3 to reduce the Trojans' deficit to 41-38. Devin Mitchell countered with a 3 and a jumper for a 46-38 Panthers' lead.

UALR (13-15, 4-11) couldn't get closer than seven (48-41) after a pair of free throws from Andre Jones with 10:21 left.

Lis Shoshi led UALR with 12 points and Osse had 11.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Partnership with Atlanta Falcons helps local students get fit

View more video

Sports Videos