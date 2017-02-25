Sports

February 25, 2017 10:02 PM

Caver leads with 15 as Old Dominion tops W. Kentucky 67-53

NORFOLK, Va.

Ahmad Caver sank four 3-pointers, scored 15 points, and dished six assists to help Old Dominion defeat Western Kentucky 67-53 on Saturday night.

The win pushes Old Dominion (17-10, 10-5) into a second-place tie in Conference USA, setting up a key game with UTEP, also 10-5, in El Paso, Texas on Thursday. Both trail Louisiana Tech (13-3), which was upset by Rice on Saturday.

B.J. Stith added 13 points for the Monarchs and Brandan Stith 11. Old Dominion was 26-for-57 shooting from the floor (46 percent) while Western Kentucky shot 15 of 49 (31 percent).

The Monarchs never trailed and led 37-23 by halftime. Western Kentucky didn't score for the first three minutes of the second half until Que Johnson hit a 3-pointer and only came as close as 10 points three times.

Pancake Thomas led the Hilltoppers with 17 points, though was 4 of 10 from the floor, Que Johnson added 12 and Justin Johnson 11. Justin Johnson grabbed seven boards and Thomas six.

