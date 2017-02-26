Columbus State women’s tennis tops Young Harris

COLUMBUS – Playing its fourth straight ranked opponent, the eighth-ranked Columbus State University women's tennis team defeated 50th-ranked Young Harris 8-1 Saturday. The Peach Belt Conference match took place at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in Columbus.
"I felt like we played well today," stated head coach Evan Isaacs. "We were excellent in doubles today and we won some tough singles matches as well."
Columbus State (5-1, 2-0 PBC) swept all three doubles matches to get off to an great start. At the top spot, Beatriz Leon and Beatriz Lopez took care of business 8-4. Camila Tobar and Giorgia Vitale were nearly perfect in an 8-2 win at second doubles, while Saravinder Pannu and Kirsa Utech teamed up for an 8-3 win at the third spot.
The first three singles matches were all Columbus State as the Lady Cougars recorded three easy victories. Utech took care of first singles 6-2, 6-4, while 15th-ranked Lopez flew by her opponent 6-2, 6-2 at the second position. Playing at third, 27th-ranked Tobar dropped just one game in each set going on for the 6-1, 6-1 win.
At fifth singles, Pannu won in straight sets, but it was a tight 7-5, 7-5 win. Needing a third set, 33rd-ranked Leon recorded the win 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 at the fourth position.
Young Harris (5-2, 1-1) won sixth singles as CSU conceded that position.
Columbus State was scheduled to play Emory on Sunday, however, that match has been postponed. The Lady Cougars will now return to action on Friday, March 3 taking on Georgia College in Milledgeville. The match will begin at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Eva Castiglioni (YHC) 6-2, 6-4
2. #15 Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Elin Rundcrantz (YHC) 6-2, 6-0
3. #27 Camila Tobar (CSU) def. Oriana Labaqui (YHC) 6-1, 6-1
4. #33 Beatriz Leon (CSU) def. Laura Sanchez (YHC) 6-2, 5-7, 10-8
5. Saravinder Pannu (CSU) def. Carol Quevedo (YHC) 7-5, 7-5
6. Maria Puerta (YHC) def. No player (CSU), by default
Doubles
1. Beatriz Leon/Beatriz Lopez (CSU) def. Eva Castiglioni/Ana Rodriguez (YHC) 8-4
2. Camila Tobar/Giorgia Vitale (CSU) def. Oriana Labaqui/Laura Sanchez (YHC) 8-2
3. Saravinder Pannu/Kirsa Utech (CSU) def. Carol Quevedo/Elin Rundcrantz (YHC) 8-3
