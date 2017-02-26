CSU’s Peyton Sorrells throws no-hitter in Coker Invitational

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sophomore Peyton Sorrells capped off a strong day for the Columbus State University softball team with a no-hitter in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. The two games were part of the Coker Invitational played at Byerly Park in Hartsville, S.C.
Columbus State (9-6-1) earned a 9-1 victory over West Virginia Tech to start the day before Sorrells' stellar outing in a 5-0 win over Fairmont State.
"This was a great way to start the weekend," head coach Brad Huskisson said. "We had the bats rolling in the opening game and then Peyton was outstanding in game two.
"Hopefully we can carry this momentum into Sunday against two very good teams."
The Lady Cougars will wrap up their play at the Coker Invitational with games against Coker and Pfeiffer on Sunday.
Game One
CSU's offensive attack in the opener started from the outset as Keeli Waugh and Kia Smith singled to start the game. Two batters later, Calli Star delivered a two-run single to start the scoring.
After giving up a run in the bottom of the first, the Lady Cougars plated two more in the second. Lee Anne Rees and Waugh each had extra-base hits to drive in a run.
The scoring continued to come in pairs with two more in the fourth and fifth innings. McKenzie Fagioli and Elizabeth Perdue had back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth before Waugh added to her strong showing with a two-run homer the following inning.
Star capped the scoring in game one with a solo home run of her own in the sixth, giving the Lady Cougars the eight-run advantage they needed to mercy rule West Virginia Tech.
Helen Snavely (1-1) tallied her first collegiate victory with four innings of work, allowing just one run. Darby Demarest tossed two perfect innings to finish the game.
Star was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs, while Waugh was 3-for-4 with three driven in as well.
Game Two
The second half of the day centered around the Lady Cougar in the circle. Sorrells worked around errors in the first and second inning and then rolled the rest of the way.
After a two-out miscue in the second, the sophomore retired the final 16 batters she faced to record CSU's first no-hitter since Mollie Russell no-hit King in 2013. The right-hander struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Columbus State's offense got all it would need in the second inning on a solo shot from Perdue leading off the frame. Fairmont State then allowed another run to score in the third behind a defensive mishap.
In the sixth, Star launched her second long ball of the day, this time a two-run blast to double the advantage. Brittany Mitchell brought home the final run of the game later in the inning with a bases loaded walk.
Perdue had two of CSU's five hits in the second game to lead the offensive attack.
Comments